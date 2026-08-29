5 upcoming astronomical events to watch out for in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Neptune at opposition
On September 23, Neptune will be positioned directly opposite the Sun, creating one of the brightest nights distinguished by its brilliance. Use your telescope to watch this distant ice giant, which will be appearing at its closest, brightest, and clearest position of the year.
Saturn at opposition
Saturn will be seen in opposition on October 4, appearing at its brightest. Stargazers can see its impressive rings at a right angle, which allows them to enjoy this amazing sight through a telescope in their own backyards during the entire night.
Geminids meteor shower peak
The Geminids will be at their strongest on December 14–15, during which they will give 150 shooting stars per hour. A faint moon will create the best conditions for an impressive, beautiful presentation of colourful meteors in the night sky.
November full supermoon
This celestial event will arrive in the sky on November 24, with our natural satellite being easier to see than ever. It will look much bigger and noticeably brighter than the regular Full Moon all through the night.
Christmas Eve supermoon
The next supermoon will appear on the night of December 24 at an enormous distance of 356,801 km. This beautiful full moon is a rare and remarkable gift from the universe for photographers and stargazers alike on Christmas Eve.