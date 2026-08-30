4 benefits of using salicylic acid body wash

DEBOLINA ROY
Unclogs deep pores
Salicylic acid is an oil-soluble beta-hydroxy acid that penetrates inside pores. It helps to dissolve trapped sebum, sweat and particles. It prevents clogged follicles and ensures a reduced occurrence of stubborn body acne.
Smoothens rough texture
Popularly known as 'strawberry skin,' keratosis pilaris causes little bumps of skin on the arms and legs. Exfoliating on a regular basis helps to loosen keratin buildup underneath the skin.
Gentle surface exfoliation
Physical scrubbing allows the skin to shed dead skin cells gently without abrasiveness. It enhances the natural process of skin renewal and helps achieve a more vibrant skin beneath.
Reduces skin irritation
Rinse-off formulations provide strong active ingredients while minimising the chances of redness or dryness. Combine your bathing regimen with soothing botanical extracts, such as chamomile. It helps in deep cleaning, along with immediate cooling and soothing effects.