4 side effects of having brown rice daily

DEBOLINA ROY
Heavy metal accumulation risks
Brown rice retains and flourishes its outer organic germ and bran layers, which, in turn, absorb greater amounts of inorganic arsenic from both soil and water. Regular consumption of brown rice results in increased exposure to toxic heavy metals over time, possibly hampering the health of the heart and organs.
Digestive distress and bloating
The thick outer bran coat contains a lot of strong fibres that cannot be dissolved. Regular consumption of this will burden the digestive system, resulting in a lot of symptoms like bloating, pain in the stomach, flatulence, and indigestion.
Impaired mineral absorption
High levels of phytic acid found in whole brown grains have the ability to behave like avitaminosis. Consumption of such grains stops the absorption of certain important minerals like iron and calcium and results in mineral deficiency.
Potential digestive system toxicity
Lectins are naturally present in brown rice and are structural proteins that help plants defend themselves. When consumed continuously, they can damage the gut lining, resulting in a chronic inflammatory response.