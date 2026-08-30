4 tips to check for artificial dyes in your tea

DEBOLINA ROY
Filter paper test
Put the tea leaves on the paper, then drop some cold water on them. Natural tea takes its time colouring the hot water, while adulterated tea will leave dark stains right away on the paper.
Cold water infusion test
Put a small amount of dry leaves in a glass of cold water. The pure tea leaves settle down quickly to the bottom of the glass without affecting the visibility of the water, while artificially dyed leaves will colour the liquid immediately.
See your dry tea in good light conditions. If you see unnaturally uniform, shiny, or too dark granules in it, this is a clear indicator of the use of artificial dye, and not the regular way of leaf processing.
Tissue rubbing test
Gently moisten a white paper towel and rub a few dry leaves between your fingers. Natural tea leaves do not leave any marks, while synthetic dyes tend to leave noticeable dark marks on the white paper towel.
Visual test under bright light
See your dry tea in good light conditions. If you see unnaturally uniform, shiny, or too dark granules in it, this is a clear indicator of the use of artificial dye, and not the regular way of leaf processing.