4 tips to check for artificial dyes in your tea

Cold water infusion test

Put a small amount of dry leaves in a glass of cold water. The pure tea leaves settle down quickly to the bottom of the glass without affecting the visibility of the water, while artificially dyed leaves will colour the liquid immediately.

See your dry tea in good light conditions. If you see unnaturally uniform, shiny, or too dark granules in it, this is a clear indicator of the use of artificial dye, and not the regular way of leaf processing.