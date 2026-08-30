5 breakfast dishes that you can enjoy during the monsoon season

Subhadrika Sen
Aloo Paratha with Curd / Pickle: An all-year favourite, make hot Aloo parathas and serve them with a dollop of regular / white butter. Add a jeera and yogurt mix side or simply consume with seasonal achar / pickle.
Poha with peanuts: Easy to make early in the mornings, just dry roast some poha with your favourite veggies. Crush some peanuts and add it to the mixture. And your healthy breakfast is ready.
Idli / Dosa with Sambhar: Steamed idli or lightly fried dosa with a bowl full of warm sambhar and coconut chutney has always been a go-to breakfast option.
Sabudana Khichdi: Light on the stomach and made with overnight soaked sabudana, this can be made according to your liking. Add turmeric or a hint of lemon to make it tastier. Also add some roasted peanuts for the crunch.
Ragi Porridge: This one-bowl, light and grainy ragi porridge is a healthy morning starter with a combination of taste and nutrient filled ingredients.