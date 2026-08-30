5 genius tricks to keep your cut fruit fresher longer

Atreyee Poddar
A little know-how goes a long way. We tapped into kitchen science (and a few tried-and-tested tricks) to bring you five simple ways to keep your cut fruit looking and tasting fresh for days.
Seal it tight
Air is fruit's worst enemy. The moment you slice into an apple or melon, oxygen gets to work breaking down cell walls and drying out that juicy flesh. The fix is simple: transfer your cut fruit into an airtight container, or press as much air as possible out of a resealable bag before sealing.
Give it a citrus bath
It works great to lightly toss in orange, lemon, or lime juice. Particularly for enzyme-happy fruits like apples, pears, and bananas, the citric acid and vitamin C in their juices serve as a natural barrier against browning. The flavour won't be overpowered by a brief dip in diluted juice.
Chill out
The refrigerator is your best friend when it comes to slowing down ripening and keeping bacteria at bay. Pop most cut fruit — berries, melon, grapes, citrus — into the fridge right away. The one exception? Tropical fruits like whole bananas, mangoes, and pineapple often do better at room temperature until they're cut, at which point refrigeration takes over to preserve freshness.
Damp paper towel hack
For fruits that tend to dry out fast, like pineapple chunks or melon cubes, line your storage container with a slightly damp paper towel. It adds just enough humidity to keep the fruit from shrivelling, without turning it into a waterlogged mess.
Cut less
The bigger the exposed surface area, the faster your fruit will brown and break down. Whenever possible, slice fruit into larger chunks rather than small dice, and try to cut only what you'll eat within a day or two. Prepping right before serving is always the gold standard — but when that's not realistic, bigger pieces buy you more time.