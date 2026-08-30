5 open-air museums around the world

Subhadrika Sen
Skansen, Sweden: Regarded as one of the earliest open-air museums, one can find a variety of historic Swedish homes, farms and traditions on display since 1891.
Museum of Folk Architecture and Life, Ukraine: This museum displays architecture from the country including windmills rural homes and churches.
Colonial Williamsburg, USA: This open –air museum recreates life from the 18th century American.
Pueblo Español, Spain: This architectural museum has reconstructions inspired from various regions of Spain.
Seurasaari Open-air museum, Finland: Located in an island off Finland it displays historic wooden buildings from the main country.