2026 makeup trends that are replacing the 'clean girl' aesthetics

DEBOLINA ROY
Messy and expressive eyes
Goodbye to sharp liners. Crafty smudged eyeliner, along with messy smoky eyeshadow, produces artistic and effortless appeal. It shows the triumph of energy-based self-expression over strict perfectionism in modern beauty rituals.
Chrome and metallic finishes
With wet eyelids and high-shine textures, looks are full of drama and glamour. Reflective chrome eyeliners combined with glittery pigments will make your eyes the star of the show.
Bold colour play
Striking colours are no longer confined to fashion runways. Bold cobalt eye liners, vibrant purple shadows, as well as electric neon highlights effortlessly turn ordinary makeup rituals into high art that dares everybody to speak out.
Statement lips
Various lipsticks like deep berry, rich plum, dramatic teal, and classic red have taken the limelight, replacing nude colours. These bold shades add character to the person’s features, being the breakout stars among makeup trends of 2026.
Blurred techniques
The lip colour with blurred edges and slightly blended eye makeup creates a casual yet approachable look. This method of soft focus creates an artistic option that looks effortlessly stylish and refreshing for any regular outing.