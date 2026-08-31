3 desserts that were Princess Diana's absolute favourite

Bristi Dey
Bread & Butter Pudding
A classic British comfort dessert that Diana reportedly enjoyed. She opened up about her choice during several interviews and had also mentioned how she particularly loved having it with Harry and William. British homes usually make it by layering buttered bread with raisins, then soaking it in a sweet egg-and-milk custard, and baking until golden and creamy.
Crêpes soufflé d'abricots
This was one of Princess Di's favourite desserts which she often asked her chef to make for her. As per the princess' royal chef, Darren McGrady the dessert was made by preparing a light, soufflé-style batter with eggs, butter, milk, sugar, flour and cream, folding in whipped egg whites, then baking it in hot ring moulds until puffed and golden.
Chocolate
Princess Diana had a soft spot for classic Cadbury’s chocolate bars. Her former royal chef, Darren McGrady, revealed that she loved snacking on chocolate, with Cadbury’s Twirl among her particular favourites.