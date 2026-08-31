4 health risks of using food colour

DEBOLINA ROY
Hyperactivity in children
Some artificial colouring agents are associated with the rise in hyperactivity and attentional disorders among young children. Research findings imply that these substances can upset the neurochemical equilibrium and provoke behavioural surges.
Increased cancer risk
Synthetic food dyes sometimes contain impurities such as benzidine, a substance that causes cancer. Long-term exposure to these chemical ingredients has been linked to an increased risk of different types of cancer.
Severe allergic reactions
Many people get allergic reactions from chemical dyes and show symptoms such as hives, runny nose, and swelling of the face. Such people also have a higher risk of sudden and severe reactions after consuming food with artificial colouring.
Disrupted gut health
By killing good bacteria, artificial colourants disrupt the fragile ecosystem in your gut. The resulting microbiome imbalance causes digestive issues, weakened immunity, and chronic inflammation in the body.