5 food items you should skip eating on an empty stomach for breakfast

Subhadrika Sen
Avoid citrus and tang: The sharp tartness of some of the citrus fruits like lemon, orange, etc should be avoid first thing in the morning. You can eat them at midday or towards the end of your breakfast.
Deep fried Pakoras: Ideally seen as an anytime snack, it is best to skip it for breakfast. An empty stomach will not be able to take in the deep /shallow fried oils right in the morning. Thus many people avoid eating vadas or pakoras for breakfast.
Strong Coffee: While coffee is life, make sure you consume the drink in low strength. Very strong coffee is known to induce heartburn, nausea and acidity.
Avoid chilli, garlic, and masalas: Consuming balanced masala or spiciness in side dishes are okay but eating a very spicy breakfast first thing in the morning may leave your feeling uncomfortable throughout the day.
Sugar loops: Many alternatives to cornflakes have high sugar content which may give you a spike in sugar levels if consumed on an empty stomach.