6 dragon fruit desserts to make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Coconut rice pudding
Blend classic rice pudding with rich coconut milk, and then fold in diced fresh dragon fruit. Top with some saffron threads or slices of pistachios for an easy, gluten-free dessert that reminds you of a tropical holiday.
Agar skin jelly
Cook agar agar powder in water and sugar while adding dragon fruit skin to instil the brilliant magenta hue. Put the mixture into moulds to acquire the thrilling edible vegetarian jelly that minimizes waste in the kitchen.
3-ingredient sorbet
Combine frozen dragon fruit pieces with a bit of lime juice and simple syrup until smooth. Place the mixture in the skins of the dragon fruit shells for an exciting presentation.
Creamy smoothie bowl
Blend some frozen fruit pulp with some vanilla-flavoured Greek yoghurt. When ready, transfer the mixture into a bowl, topping it with coconut flakes, chia seeds, and berries for a healthy dessert.
Chia seed pudding
Combine chia seeds with some almond milk, vanilla extract, and crushed pink dragon fruit. Refrigerate the mixture overnight to have a tasty breakfast rich in protein or a low-calorie dessert after dinner.
Layered tart
To make this simple dessert, start by pressing crushed graham crackers into a tart pan and layer with vanilla custard, then top off with freshly sliced dragon fruit. Before serving the tart, chill it in the refrigerator.