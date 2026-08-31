7 unique types of modak to make at home for Ganesh Chaturthi

DEBOLINA ROY
Matcha pistachio modak
Traditional mawa is enriched with earth-toned Japanese matcha powder and sugar. The mixture is then cooked to a thick consistency, after which pistachios are folded in, and the mixture is pressed into moulds for some delicious antioxidant green treats.
Biscoff modak
Blend the crushed Biscoff biscuits, condensed milk, milk powder, and spiced cookie butter. Knead into a smooth consistency, shape them into decorative modaks, and then roll in the biscuit crumbs for the ultimate crunchy carameliness.
Gulkand paan modak
Combine sweet gulkand, shredded paan, dried apricots, and saunf to create an aromatic stuffing. Wrap the herbal mixture inside a rice dough and steam it quickly to get flavourful modaks.
Cinnamon apple modak
Prepare a filling of sautéed apples, sugar, spices, cashews, and raisins, and use it to fill disc-shaped dough made out of whole-wheat flour. Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough, then seal the edges and bake.
Chocolate walnut modak
Cook ricotta along with condensed milk in a pan and allow it to heat until it thickens. Add melted dark chocolate and cocoa powder to the melted ricotta team and let it cool. Shape into chocolate-filled modaks and roll these modaks in toasted nuts.
Biscuit coconut modak
Combine the powdered biscuits with milk powder, desiccated coconut, ghee, and cold milk. Roll the combined mix into a dough, shape it into modaks and then refrigerate them for 15 minutes.
Sesame date modak
Toast the white sesame seeds in the dry pan and grind them into a fine powder. Mix them well with the rich date pulp and the freshly grated coconut. Use this mixture to fill the rice flour dough before steaming the dumplings for ten minutes.