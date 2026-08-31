Bringing home a rescue dog? 4 things you should do first

Atreyee Poddar
Bringing home a rescue is one of those life moments that's equal parts joyful and overwhelming. To help you (and your new best friend) start off on the right paw, here are four essential things every new rescue-dog parent should do.
Most rescue dogs are dealing with some serious whiplash — new smells, new sounds, new humans — and they need time to simply exist in their new space before the meet-and-greets begin.
Get your new dog to a vet of your own within the first week or two. Vaccinations get confirmed, parasites get ruled out, and you get a baseline for their weight, teeth, and overall condition.
Newly adopted dogs are a flight risk. Unfamiliar environments, unfamiliar people, and a whole lot of anxiety can add up to a dog who bolts the second a gate is left open or a leash slips.
Dogs find comfort in predictability. Set consistent times for meals, walks, and bathroom breaks from day one. A steady rhythm helps an anxious dog understand what's coming next.