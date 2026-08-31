Create the perfect smokey eyes with 4 simple steps

DEBOLINA ROY
Warm brown base
Replace dark black pigments with neutral medium brown shadow sticks. Blending brown along the eyelid and up through the crease will create softer smokey eyes. It enhances any eye shape and avoids the heaviness from hooded eyelids.
Shimmer diffusing
Applying a shimmery shadow in a light colour over the matte base creates more depth in the finish of the makeup. It would also be best to blur the edges with fingers, as this allows for a smooth transition to the perfect smokey eyes.
Targeted highlighting
Strategic highlighting lights up the whole face. Applying a creamy highlighter on the brow bone and in the inner corners of the eye will catch the light and help to visually lift and brighten the upper lid area against the dark shadowing.
Precise definition
Start with a creamy gel eyeliner to draw the upper and lower waterlines, finishing with long-lasting waterproof mascara. The lashes have to be voluminous and wispy, providing a polished look that remains smudge-proof throughout the day.