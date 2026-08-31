How to make Dubai's viral dessert Qishta at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Qishta is a Middle Eastern dessert that is made by slowly cooking whole milk with thick cream and fat. While in the past it was made from solids remaining after the removal of milk, many home recipes of today call for the use of cornstarch plus scented water of rose or orange.
Prepare the base
Preheat the oven to a temperature of 130 degrees Celsius before proceeding to prepare the thickening base. Take fifty millilitres of fresh milk and whisk it with cornstarch in order to make sure that there are no lumps left in the mixture.
Gently heat the liquid
Put the leftover whole milk, heavy cream, and granulated sugar in a pot over a medium flame. Allow the liquid to reach a light simmer, making sure that it does not boil but stays at a gentle temperature through the entire procedure.
Thicken on low heat
Mix the cornstarch solution with the creamy mixture while it is hot. Keep cooking, stirring continuously for several minutes or until you notice that the liquid thickens considerably and is able to coat the back of a wooden spoon completely.
Slow-bake, chill & serve
Take it off the heat and add vanilla extract. Pour it into a shallow metal baking tin and put it into the oven to bake for an hour or a tad more till the pudding thickens. Let it cool down fully and keep it in the fridge for a couple of hours before serving the pudding with honey.