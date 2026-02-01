5 enchanted forests around the world that are a fairy tale setting  

Subhadrika Sen
Crooked Forest, Poland: Find yourself surrounded by bent pine trees. Watch where you step and take the trek of your lives here.
Black Forest, Germany: Home to the origins of Grimms Fairy Tales and the cake, the original forest is a beauty and worth a visit.
Daintree Rainforest, Australia: Even before the famed Amazon Rainforests came, existed the oldest rainforest in the world.
Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Japan: Experience walking under canopies made with bamboo plants in this exciting forest.
Tsingy de Bemaraha, Madagascar: Truly an offbeat place to travel to. See this enchanted forest where limestones make 'needles' and canopies surround you with adventures.