5 enchanted forests around the world that are a fairy tale setting  

Subhadrika Sen

Crooked Forest, Poland: Find yourself surrounded by bent pine trees. Watch where you step and take the trek of your lives here.

Black Forest, Germany: Home to the origins of Grimms Fairy Tales and the cake, the original forest is a beauty and worth a visit.

Daintree Rainforest, Australia: Even before the famed Amazon Rainforests came, existed the oldest rainforest in the world.

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Japan: Experience walking under canopies made with bamboo plants in this exciting forest.

Tsingy de Bemaraha, Madagascar: Truly an offbeat place to travel to. See this enchanted forest where limestones make 'needles' and canopies surround you with adventures.

