5 surprising facts about Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam

DEBOLINA ROY
He began his journey in tennis at an academy. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia was born in El Palmar, Spain. His father was the owner of a small tennis academy located within a local country club, where Carlos started practicing.
Carlos Alcaraz González had played professionally at both a National and World Level as a pro tennis player as well. Carlos Alcaraz Jr. acquired not only the love for tennis but also the skills to play through his father.
Carlos Alcaraz won 8 ATP titles in the calendar year of 2025 (two being Grand Slam events: Roland Garros and US Open) to finish his 2025 season . He was also got the highest grand slam prize money, $21 million.
He made his professional debut in 2018 at a very young age of 17. Also, off the tennis court he is interested in playing golf and football.
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia achieved the position of top 10 at the age of 18 years. Only Rafael Nadal achieved this feat at a younger age. The tennis fans are experiencing this magic after 17 years.