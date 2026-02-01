5 surprising facts about Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam

He started his journey from his father’s academy

He began his journey in tennis at an academy. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia was born in El Palmar, Spain. His father was the owner of a small tennis academy located within a local country club, where Carlos started practicing.

Carrying a legacy of his father

Carlos Alcaraz González had played professionally at both a National and World Level as a pro tennis player as well. Carlos Alcaraz Jr. acquired not only the love for tennis but also the skills to play through his father.

8 ATP titles in one season

Carlos Alcaraz won 8 ATP titles in the calendar year of 2025 (two being Grand Slam events: Roland Garros and US Open) to finish his 2025 season . He was also got the highest grand slam prize money, $21 million.

Debut at a young age

He made his professional debut in 2018 at a very young age of 17. Also, off the tennis court he is interested in playing golf and football.

Creating history after Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia achieved the position of top 10 at the age of 18 years. Only Rafael Nadal achieved this feat at a younger age. The tennis fans are experiencing this magic after 17 years.

