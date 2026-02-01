5 vet-approved winter care tips for your pet

DEBOLINA ROY
Chilly surfaces can lead to sore cracks or chemical burns. The best way to protect your pet’s sensitive paw pads is to use a pet-safe balm or use sensitive shield pads. This is one of the most common vet-approved winter care tips.
If your pet will be outdoors during the winter, they may need extra calories to help maintain their body temperature. On the other hand, if your pet is inactive and mainly just being indoors, they may need fewer of your usual treat(s).
Make sure your pet has a draft-free place to sleep that is away from cold floors. Many dogs have a natural ability to endure the snow. However, it is still a good idea to give many dogs thick bedding or recharge heating pads.
Dry air and indoor heating can dehydrate pets, so always ensure that they have fresh water. One of the best options for giving pets access to fresh water outside during winter is to use a heated outdoor water dish.
Antifreeze is poisonous to pets, but it has a sweet taste. So it is crucial to clean up spills immediately and to keep your pet away from areas known to have spilled antifreeze (e.g. garage floors).