Couldn't crack CA? 5 lucrative courses you can pursue

Dharitri Ganguly
Certified Public Accountants (CPA)
CPAs are those professionals who provide accounting services to small-scale businesses, individuals or government, and is a good alternative to CA.
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)
ACCA is a global certification in accounting, beneficial for candidates who aare looking for a global career. The course structure is easy and is considered an easier alternative to CA.
Company Secretary (CS) course
This course will train students to become professionals apt to handle the legal aspects of a business. While the CA course provides in-depth knowledge of accounting and finance, CS provides knowledge of corporate governance and business law.
MBA in finance
Demand for an MBA in finance doesn't seem to go down ever, at least in the coming years. CA dropouts can get a degree from the best of instiutes to bag a lucrative deal.
Cost and Management Accountant (CMA)
This course focuses on cost control, budgeting, and internal management, with high demand in India.