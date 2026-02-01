Who is Jacob Elordi's on-off girlfriend, Olivia Jade?

Dharitri Ganguly
Olivia Jade is a 24-year-old lifestyle influencer, daughter of actor Lori Loughlin, of Full House fame, and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.
Olivia sarted a YouTube account and an Instagram page while she was still in school. Both her accounts have more than a million followers each.
Olivia's parents, along with more than 30 well-off parents, including felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives fame, were imprisoned for paying hefty amounts as bribes to get their children into elite universities. Lori and Mossimo paid around $500,000 as bribes to secure Olivia and Isabella's admission to the University of Southern California by falsely posing as rowing recruits.
Despite the scandal, Olivia took part in Dancing with the Stars in 2021, and was eliminated in week eight. She and her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy started slow but ended up becoming one of the most popular contestant duos.
Olivia and Jacob were first seen out together in December 2021, grabbing coffee at Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighbourhood, and the pair, as per reports had kind of a casual dating scene.
After enjoying a play date with their dogs in 2022, the pair made it "official" as per reports, despite Jacob being photographed with model Bianca Finch, what appeared to be a date, just two months back.
Since February 2023, the couple were going on and off with their relationship until sometime in 2025 when Olivia was spotted on what looked like a date with Glen Powell, she’s then papped with Jacob at Toronto International Film Festival. After trying to make it work, Jacob and Olivia allegedly parted ways, with media reporting, "It's fully over."
Following the Golden Globes 2026, where Jacob was spotted solo, Olivia and he were spotted leaving a hotel in New York together, on the same morning of Olivia getting papped at a NYC screening of Jacob’s movie Frankenstein.