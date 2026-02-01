Who's Honey Singh's ex-wife Shalini? Here's what we know

Bristi Dey
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was once married to his childhood sweetheart Shalini Talwar and here are some things about her you didn’t know.
The two met in Karampura, Delhi in a tuition class where Shalini was completing her 12th standard and Honey Singh his Bachelors. Love sparked and after 10 years of relationship they got married in 2011.
Shalini pursued modeling and even dipped her foot in Bollywood, making a cameo in the 2004 film Run, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla.
As for their marriage, it wasn’t a fun ride. After years of being neglected, in 2022 Shalini filed a plea in Delhi Court accusing Honey Singh of domestic abuse.
Though not much is known about the two, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a Netflix documentary, reveals the dark side of their marriage and the rapper’s craze for fame and money, where he opens up about how wrong he was about the whole scene.