4 coastal locales in Eastern India that you should not give a miss

Subhadrika Sen
Mousuni Island, West Bengal: Located in the Bay of Bengal, experience a tranquil day beside the beach, soaking in sun, sand, popular culture and traditional recipes made with fresh seafood catch.
Talsari, Odisha: Explore estuaries, sandbars, boat rides and red crabs in this quiet beach town off the Odisha-West Bengal border.
Baruva, Andhra Pradesh: Dotted with coconut trees and ancient temples, this quiet spot in Srikakulam was once a busy port but now a serene location to unwind.
Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: Known for its temples and virgin beaches like Ariyaman, Rameswaram is worth exploring for its views, fishing community and local food.