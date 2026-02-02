5 benefits of sunflower oil that make it a desired ingredient

Subhadrika Sen
Improves heart health: Those suffering from high cholesterol or heart problems are suggested to use sunflower oil in their diet.
Better digestion: Looking for better digestion and freedom from acidity or gas? Adopt sunflower oil in your diet.
Versatile ingredient: Sunflower oil is very versatile and can be used in different types of cooking methods including, frying, and baking.
Treat skin and hair: For many of your skincare and haircare products, sunflower oil forms an important base ingredient.
Rich in Vitamin E : Sunflower oil is rich in Vitamin E which serves as an anti-inflammatory agent.