5 European destinations Indians can visit without a Schengen visa

One of the most affordable Schengen-free European destinations in Albania. You can get a visa-free entry for 90 days. The daily expenses with street food and local transport can be around 50 to 70 Euros. Embrace warm Mediterranean hospitality along with the pristine beaches, clear turquoise water and rugged mountain trails.
It is one of the best Schengen-free European destinations with a mix of history, culture, and happening nightlife. You can enter here if you have previously used UK or US visa. Otherwise you can also apply for a Serbian short-stay visa (Type C) from your nearby Embassy. With mid range hotels and buses you can spend around 50 to 90 Euros daily.
Enjoy breathtaking UNESCO-listed Bay of Kotor, the buzzling nightlife of Budva, medieval towns, sumptuous seafood, in this tiny European town. You can get a 90-day entry here with a pre-used UK or US visa. Otherwise, you have to apply for a short-stay visa from the embassy.
This hidden gem in Europe is tucked away between Rome and Ukraine. This is one of the affordable Schengen-free European destinations, which is popular wine festival and harvest festival. It is best known for local wines, homemade cheese, and traditional dishes like mămăligă (cornmeal porridge) and sarmale (stuffed cabbage rolls).
Though it’s a part of Schengen-free zone, but with a valid UK or US visa you can stay here only for 15 days. This offbeat destinations attracts tourists for Ottoman architechture, vibrant cafes, picturesque hikeroutes, open air concerts. Also it is famous for its food; you can try macchiato, local pastries and warm stews in family-run restaurants.