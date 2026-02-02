5 ways to utilise your fabric scraps judiciously

Subhadrika Sen

Doormat: Take fabric scraps of different colours and lengths and stitch them together to make a doormat.

Tote-Bag: Take a basic tote bag and stitch fabric scraps to form a pattern or a design; or start from scratch and make the whole tote bag out of scrap.

Table coasters: Align your fabric scraps and stitch them togther to make tea-coasters or table mats.

Bookmarks: Take a hard mountboard and paste the fabric pieces or give them shape, fill it with more scraps or cotton and stitch the sides. Your bookmarks will be ready.

Pet Toys: Your furry friends keep demanding new toys and destroying old ones? Use this opportunity to recycle fabric scraps and make them toy ropes or squeaky hand-stitched toys.

