5 ways to utilise your fabric scraps judiciously

Subhadrika Sen
Doormat: Take fabric scraps of different colours and lengths and stitch them together to make a doormat.
Tote-Bag: Take a basic tote bag and stitch fabric scraps to form a pattern or a design; or start from scratch and make the whole tote bag out of scrap.
Table coasters: Align your fabric scraps and stitch them togther to make tea-coasters or table mats.
Bookmarks: Take a hard mountboard and paste the fabric pieces or give them shape, fill it with more scraps or cotton and stitch the sides. Your bookmarks will be ready.
Pet Toys: Your furry friends keep demanding new toys and destroying old ones? Use this opportunity to recycle fabric scraps and make them toy ropes or squeaky hand-stitched toys.