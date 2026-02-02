Did you know about these 4 healthiest varieties of rice?

Bristi Dey
Brown rice
These are whole grain rice and is considered one of the healthiest varieties. The lower glycemic index content helps in slower blood sugar level rise than the normal white rice and also has higher arsenic.
Black rice
As strange as it sounds, these are one of the healthiest ones for its higher antioxidants which helps with damaged cells. The high Anthocyanins in it helps with improved blood glucose and lowers the risk of cardiovascular conditions.
Wild rice
It looks aesthetic with its colourful seeds and is one of the healthiest rice too. It has a higher protein and lower fat content than other rice.
Red rice
These tastes somewhat nutty and has an impressive array of nutrients and beneficial plant compounds. It is rich in flavonoid antioxidants, including anthocyanins apigenin, myricetin, and quercetin.