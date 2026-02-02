Grammys 2026: Beauty and fashion trends that ruled music’s biggest night

Atreyee Poddar
Music’s biggest night, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday afternoon. The stars showed up dressed and decked up in their best. Powerful performances, emotional speeches and trendsetting red-carpet style that we should have a look at.
Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean and the members of KATSEYE showed up with freckles on display, leaning towards natural beauty more than polished makeup which covers every dot. Letting freckles peek through light foundation made their skin look and feel alive and weathered.
Chappell Roan leaned into body art as part of her red-carpet story, pairing intricate faux tattoos with her sheer Mugler gown and medieval references. The effect was less “accessory” and more visual texture, blending art with fashion instead of treating body art as an afterthought.
Zara Larsson’s mermaid-length waves and Tyla’s voluminous cascading locks leaned into soft, unforced curls that feel elegant but effortless. These aren’t stiff red-carpet curls — they’re more like “I woke up like this, but actually.”
Chappell Roan’s bold sheer Mugler gown with nipple detail and Michelle Williams’ semi-transparent floral dress proved the naked dress trend is alive but more refined. It’s sheer as design and the fabric was crafted to reveal and flatter and not expose.
Tyla embraced soft, glowing eyes with mauve-leaning liner and flirty lashes that read dreamy rather than harsh. The romantic eye aesthetic paired perfectly with her ethereal dress and gentle hair movement, signalling eyes that balance definition with a whisper of colour.
Sabrina Carpenter showed up with a loosely styled low updo and PinkPantheress came with a messy bun and showed ’90s updos work today with structure and imperfection living together. You get height or sculptural shape without the helmet of heavy product.