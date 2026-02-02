How to eat healthy without overspending? Here are 5 secrets

DEBOLINA ROY
In the era of instant and fast grocery shopping we all tend to overspend and buy extra items, which can also take a toll on your monthly budget. Make sure you plan your monthly/weekly meals first and shop physically from the market. It will also help you cut down the cost.
One of the easiest ways to eat a nutritious diet without overspending is to buy whole ingredients like grains, millets, veggies, and lentils. Cut down on ultra-processed food. It will help you eat vitamins, minerals, and protein-rich meals.
A lot of people, especially in the urban cities are imported exotic fruits for healthy eating. But the local seasonal fruits are also healthy for your body and gives adequate amount of vitamins and minerals.
Try to opt for bulk shopping if it’s feasible. Beans, rice, milk, nuts and seeds can be bought in bulk and proper storage will also help increase its longevity.
Home cooked meals helps you to get a control over nutrition, portion, and cost. Restaurants meals and convenience foods are high in unhealthy fats and sodium.