The Internet is obsessed with viral Dubai chewy cookies

ANOUSHKA NAG
With its blend of chocolate, pistachio, and shredded knafeh, or kataifi, the Dubai chocolate chewy cookie is directly inspired by the original Dubai chocolate bar.
The cookies are stuffed with kataifi and pistachios. They are described as "chewy" because of their marshmallow-like surface. In order to highlight their unique appeal, the chewy cookies are then dramatically ripped apart in videos.
This dessert isn't a typical cookie, despite its name. With a glossy, marshmallow-infused chocolate shell that offers a distinctive chew, it has a texture similar to rice cake. Nutty texture and decadence are added with a luscious pistachio kataifi filling.
Though it is similar to mochi, each bite is deeply indulgent due to the chewiness of the melted marshmallow, which sets precisely as it cools, and the delightful depth of the pistachio centre.
When Jang Won-young of the K-pop trio posted a picture of the cookie on Instagram in September of last year, the fad took off. According to local media, prices have since skyrocketed to 5,000–10,000 won (Rs 308–616), and the cost of pistachios has increased by 20%.