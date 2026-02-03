4 best ethnic looks of Hrithik Roshan that redefine men’s fashion

DEBOLINA ROY
Hrithik Roshan paid an elegant tribute to his paternal grandmother Ira Roshan, who was a Bengali Brahmin. He donned a salmon pink kurta with a flowy fabric cascading to the hemline and subtly accented buttons in the centre.
This Shantanu and Nikhil kurta is one of the best ethnic looks of Hrithik Roshan. This grey kurta features a liquid metal finish, layered draping and criss-cross detailing in the bodice. The structured draping and the floral embroidered waistcoat is elevating the whole look.
Do you remember the ZNMD actor shaking a leg at Farhan Akhtar’s wedding? That ethnic look has got all the fashion aficionados hooked. He slayed in a while embroidered cotton silk kurta with a churidar, made with spun silk fabric. To add a pop colour he finished the look with a pink waistcoat.
Of course, who doesn’t want to look suave in a black kurta? This Anamika Khanna charcoal black outfit featured a long coat, padded shoulder. What stole the show is the bronze detailed mandala motif at the centre.