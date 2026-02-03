5 castles in Italy that should be on your go-to list

Subhadrika Sen
Sant’Angelo Castle Rome: Originally built as a mausoleum in 139 CE it was turned into a castle in the fifth century. Explore the dungeons, secret passages, private baths and more in the castle tour.
Castle del Monte, Andria: Sitting on the top of a hill, this unique octagonal shaped-castle is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Caccamo Castle, Sicily: Looking to spice up your visit with a ghost story? This is the place where the soul of Matteo Bonello, one of its earliest residents is still said to be haunting the walls.
Scaliger Castle of Malcesine, Veneto: This castle is home to the Natural History Museum of Italy. Your visit highlights must include the powder magazine, chapel, panoramic views and more.
Sforzesco Castle, Milan: Home to the Museum of Ancient Art among others, this castle displays remnants of medieval and Renaissance architecture.