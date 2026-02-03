5 iconic fort treks in Maharashtra every adventurer must conquer

DEBOLINA ROY
Situated close to Lonavala, Rajmachi Fort has two wells-preserved forts - Shrivardhan & Manaranjan. It is magical during the rainy season when all of the Western Ghats become bright green, and hidden waterfalls are revealed.
This fort is home to legendary vertical rock-hewn steps that will increase your heart rate while providing an exhilarating adrenaline rush. This is definitely one of the most thrilling fort treks in Maharashtra.
History enthusiasts consider Raigad Fort, the original Capital of the Maratha Empire, as a significant pilgrimage destination. It is often referred to as the 'Gibraltar of the East' because it has magnificent gateways and Hirkani Point provides amazing views .
Another architectural beauty located near Pune is Lohagad Fort which has a distinctive feature known as a "Vinchu Kata" ridge. It's an easy ascent with excellent views of Pawna Lake, making it a must-visit fort treks in Maharashtra.
Kalavantin Durg has a reputation for having some of the most dangerous steps carved into a sharp mountain with no security features and 400-meter drops. It is one of the best fort treks in Maharashtra for people, who are looking for a challenging experience.