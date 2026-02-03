5 offbeat blue flag beaches in India for your bucket list

Subhadrika Sen
A blue flag is an international certification to mark beaches that are maintained well, with high quality water and meets travel experience expectations.
Lakshwadeep Islands: The Thundi and Kadmat beaches offer high quality clean spaces to soak in the beauty of where land meets the sea.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Besides all the touristy spots, make a stop at the Radhanagar beach for its white sand and palm trees.
Odisha: After seeking divine blessings from the Jagannath Temple in Puri, relax by the waves at the Golden Hour Beach.
Diu: Beaches often mean Goa, southern India and the Eastern belt. But take some time out and enjoy the resplendent Ghoghla beach in Diu.
Gujarat: Enjoy the Shivrajpur beach near Dwarka with friends and family. It is also a perfect location for dolphin spotting and snorkelling.