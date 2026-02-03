5 things to look for in your trekking socks

Subhadrika Sen
Quality over brand: Always choose a sock which fits the parameters with its features and not the brand fame.
Moisture absorbing: The fabric of the sock should be able to absorb moisture and sweat to make it a comfortable walk.
Feet cushioning: The thicker the sock, the more cushioning it forms for shock absorption.
Fabric speaks: Choose your socks ideally between merino wool and synthetic, each having its own benefits for the long trek.
Perfect fit: Choose the sock which is a perfect fit. This is because the light fitted the socks are, the chances of having blisters, cuts and injuries are more.