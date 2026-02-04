5 must-visit fort museums of India

Subhadrika Sen
Ramnagar Fort, Varanasi: On the opposite bank of Benaras' famed ghats lies this beautiful fort overlooking the land. Anyone visiting the city, must make a stop here.
Amer Fort, Rajasthan: Situated in Jaipur, this is one of the most common Fort Museums. However, scattered throughout the region lies several forts which house museums of rulers and their glorious period of rule.
Sinquerium Fort, Goa: When in North Goa, make a stop here to see the beautiful Arabian Sea. anothe rmajor attraction is the ligthhouse.
Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh: This 6th century hill was was once nicknamed as the ' pearl among the fortresses of Hind' by Babur.
Fort St George: Houses the Fort Museum which boasts of an impressive collection of historical artefacts, paintings and documents right from the British East India Company era.