5 Vastu changes which can help maximize your earnings

Bristi Dey
Declutter your space
Your house or the space you spend the most time in should be filled with positive vibes and clutters only make the place emotionally heavy. Minimalism is the key to attract financial & emotional stability, and the overall well-being
Maintain your entrance door
A welcoming entrance door brings home positive vibes and all the good cosmic energies. Hanging name plates, plants, and wind chimes near the entrance to your home, can make the vastu even stronger.
Aquariums in North east direction
Water outlets through small ponds or fountains serve as another one of the essential Vastu tips for money luck. Cleanliness of the aquariums and body containers should be of the utmost priority else it will serve as financial instability.
Kitchen plays a role
Kitchen should be in the southeast corner or south of the southeast corner of your home. Interiors should be in colour of lighter shades of orange, red, and pink. The inside arrangement should also be southeast faced.
Keeping home plants
Plants play a key role in attracting money as some plants hold the specific positive energy. Money plant, bamboo plant, and rubber plant are some of the common ones to bless you with money at home