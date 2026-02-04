How to tell real matcha from fake before your next green latte

Atreyee Poddar
Fake matcha is having a moment. Unfortunately, so is the real stuff—and the two are being wildly confused in cafés, kitchens, and influencer pantries everywhere. Somewhere between the jade-green lattes and the “ceremonial grade” buzzwords, actual matcha is quietly screaming for help.
Here are four ways to tell if your matcha is the real deal—or just green tea in a convincing costume.
First, look at the colour. Real matcha is unapologetically bright. We’re talking vivid, almost neon green—the colour of spring leaves that have never known struggle. Fake matcha skews dull: olive, yellowish, sometimes suspiciously khaki. That muted shade usually means oxidation, poor-quality leaves, or worse, powdered regular green tea trying to pass off as premium. Matcha should look alive. If it looks tired, it probably is.
Next, check the texture. Proper matcha is stone-ground to an ultra-fine powder that feels silky between your fingers. Think baby powder, not beach sand. If it feels gritty or grainy, that’s a red flag waving itself enthusiastically. Bonus test: sprinkle it over water. Good matcha floats briefly before dissolving. Bad matcha sinks immediately, like it knows it shouldn’t be there.
The smell test is important. Real matcha should smell very fresh, grassy, and lightly sweet. Fake matcha smells flat, hay-like, or vaguely fishy. The aroma matters because matcha is the whole leaf. If it doesn’t smell vibrant, it won’t taste vibrant either.
You should trust your taste buds. Authentic matcha has a umami - a savoury, rounded depth that balances gentle bitterness with sweetness. Fake matcha is aggressively bitter and disappears fast, leaving your mouth dry and disappointed. People often think that’s strong, but in reality that’s just bad tea.