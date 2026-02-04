Kitchen answers for nose and ear marks caused by wearing spectacles

Subhadrika Sen
Aloe Vera gel: Take fresh aloe vera gel and apply on the cut marks. Let it dry for 15-20 minutes and wash it off. It acts like an antiseptic and healing agent.
Orange Peel Powder: Collect the orange peels and lightly grind it to powder state. Apply it on the marks. The anti-inflammatory proeprties of an orange helps you combat with specs marks.
Apple Cider Vinegar: Another versatile home remedy is the apply cider vinegar. Apply the mixture for 15-20 minutes on the spot/s and rinse it off.
Cucumber - Tomato mash: Mash cucumber and tomato and apply this mixture on the cuts. Leave it on for 15-25 minutes and then rinse it off.
Rosewater & Almond Milk: Add a few drops of rosewater to almond milk and dab it lightly on your cuts or cut marks. Leave it for a while and wipe it off for a lighter skin, free of cut marks.