Why do people throw coins into the Trevi Fountain in Rome

Udisha
The Trevi Fountain in Rome is a popular tourist spot where people from all over the world throw coins into the fountain: a tradition that has come to define the place.
What is the Wish-Fulfilment myth?
The practice comes from the myth of Wish-Fulfilment, a superstition surrounding water deities. The ritual promises love and hope and has grown in popularity, especially among tourists.
What do the coins symbolise?
Throwing one coin into the fountain implies a return to Rome. Two coins mean that the person will fall in love with a Roman. Throwing three coins symbolises falling in love and eventually getting married.
The method to throw the coins
There is a specific way in which the coins must be thrown. One has to stand with their back to the Trevi Fountain and throw the coin over the left shoulder with their right hand.
Where do the coins go?
Quite naturally, the fountain is full of coins, amounting to a lot of money, all of which is donated to the Catholic charity, Caritas since 2001, which supports the needy. The Trevi Fountain receives approximately €3,000 every single day.
The beginning of the popular ritual
Although the tradition dates back to old superstitions, throwing coins became more popular after the 1954 movie, Three Coins in the Fountain.