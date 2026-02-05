4 safe ways to keep rats away from the kitchen

Bristi Dey

Use natural repellents

Natural repellents like peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, cloves, coffee grounds or garlic can help a lot as these rodents absolutely hate the smell.

Seal the tiny entry points

You technically can't decide upon from where these rats will enter but the tiny holes in the sides might be the most used entries. So seal the drain holes using steel wool, wire mesh, or cement.

Use air-tight containers

Rats enter the kitchen for the obvious element: Food! So, keep those yummy chips and biscuits in an air tight container and don't be big on sharing is caring part here.

Use metal bins for garbage

Using plastic bins for garbage will only let these rats bite into them and spill dirt all over. So, use metal ones and shield all the garbage from these rodents.

