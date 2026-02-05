4 safe ways to keep rats away from the kitchen

Bristi Dey
Use natural repellents
Natural repellents like peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, cloves, coffee grounds or garlic can help a lot as these rodents absolutely hate the smell.
Seal the tiny entry points
You technically can't decide upon from where these rats will enter but the tiny holes in the sides might be the most used entries. So seal the drain holes using steel wool, wire mesh, or cement.
Use air-tight containers
Rats enter the kitchen for the obvious element: Food! So, keep those yummy chips and biscuits in an air tight container and don't be big on sharing is caring part here.
Use metal bins for garbage
Using plastic bins for garbage will only let these rats bite into them and spill dirt all over. So, use metal ones and shield all the garbage from these rodents.