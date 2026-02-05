4 underrated rom-coms to watch ahead of Valentine's Day

Udisha
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
This 2008 romantic comedy is set in 1930s London. It tells the story of how Guinevere Pettigrew (Frances McDormand), a poor woman helps singer Delysia LaFosse (Amy Adams) navigate love while also finding love herself, all in just a day.
Intolerable Cruelty
Starring George Cloonet and Catherine Zeta-Jones, this 2003 film follows the classic enemies to lovers trope as a divorce lawyer falls in love with a gold digger.
Palm Springs
Released in 2020 this movie offers the thrill of a science fiction along with the warmth of a romantic comedy: a unique cinematic blend. Featuring Andy Samberg and Christian Milioti as Nyles as Sarah, they fall in love but get stuck in a time loop that does not allow them to take things forward.
Serendipity
This movie barely sees the lead actors, Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack together because of the unique plot that leaves things up to fate. Released in 2001 it is about two people trying to find their way to each other after not sharing details after their first night together.