5 common reasons to develop smelly feet

Subhadrika Sen
Sweat: Secretion in the feet during high temperature, humidity, rains etc are a major concern for smelly feet. Trapped sweat often develops odours
Infections: Your feet are highly prone to bacterial and fungal infections, especially when you venture out barefoot in damp areas.
Medical Conditions: If you are suffering from ailments of liver, kidney, thyroid etc. chances are that you will develop smelly feet as a symptom.
Shoes and socks: Make it a point o wear breathable shoes. Also, choose the right socks for yourself in terms of fabric, fit and the duration of wearing.
Sulphur -rich food: Like garlic, cauliflower, brussels, broccoli can contribute to you having smelly feet.