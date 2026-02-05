5 funny detective shows you can watch

Udisha
Only Murders in the Building
This funny yet well-written mystery series revolves around three strangers. played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who are crazy about true crime. To satiate their obsession, they take on the job to solve a murder via their own podcast.
The Mentalist
Starring Simon Baker as the lead, this quirky show is about Patrick Jane who used to pretend to be a psychic but possesses great observation skills and works as a consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI) where he helps solves murders.
Psych
James Roday Rodriguez plays Shawn Spencer who has heightened observational powers and eidetic memory. He poses as a psychic detective in front of the police and solves crime. With skilful writing, this mystery show will definitely make you laugh.
Poker Face
A "howcatchem" mystery series, it stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Kale who is on the run. Charlie has a superpower: she can detect lies and uses this skill to solve crimes.
Monk
Adrian Monk is a former detective based in San Francisco who is the victim of multiple phobias and suffers from extreme obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). With Tony Shalhoub in the lead, Adrian continues to be a police consultant who helps solve mysteries, while birthing some very funny moments.