5 unbelievable records held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Udisha
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo turns 41 on February 5, 2026 but age is no barrier to this unstoppable player. While he is still breaking and making records, here's a look back at some of his major records that defined football history and cemented his position as one of the greatest players of all time.
Most International Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the top of the table when it comes to international goals. He is the leading international men's goalscorer with 143 goals in 226 matches and surely, there is more to come.
Most Champions League Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo is the top Champions League goalscorer with 140 goals in 183 appearances and continues to hold the leading position despite not having played in the league for the last few seasons.
World Cup Record
The Portuguese legend is the first and the only footballer so far to have scored at 5 different Men's World Cup. He scored in 5 editions of the tournament consecutively: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.
Most Goals in a Single Champions League Season
In the 2013-2014 Champions League season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 17 goals for Real Madrid, making him the player to have the most goals in a single season. He is also the holder of the second position with 16 goals in the 2015-16 season.
The 50+ Goal Streak
From 2011 to 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo held the staggering record of scoring more than 50 goals for club and country, consecutively for seven years.