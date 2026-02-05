6 places to experience pink sand beaches around the globe

Subhadrika Sen
Pink sand beaches develop when crushed red corals mix with natural sand, making it appear pink in colour.
India: You can check out Ross and Smith Islands at the Andaman and Nicobar Island if you want to see a pink sand beach.
Indonesia: The Komodo Island is home to the Komodo dragon and pink beach. Spend your time scuba diving, snorkeling, or taking a stroll along the beach.
Caribbean: The Horseshoe Bay Beach is unique because of its shape, which inspires its name and the pink sands. The turquoise clear waters, limestone boulders and rocky cliffs lend it an unforgettable beauty.
California: Inside the boundaries of the Los Padres National Forest, is the Pfeiffer Beach. When here, don’t forget to click photographs in front of the rock’s keyhole arch.
Greece: The Balos Beach turns the coast of Crete pink in colour. Reaching the beach itself calls for an adventure and thus this is the perfect spot for those who are looking to add some thrill to their travel plans.