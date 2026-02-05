Bridgerton's Yerin Ha: Famous grandma, drama roots, Dune connection and more

Dharitri Ganguly
The new diamond of the ton
The 28-year-old Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha is the breakout star of the year. The lead of the Bridgerton Season 4, Yerin is the first Korean actress to step into the show's spotlight.
She was born ino the craft
Acting is not new for her. Yerin's grandmother, Son Sook is a legendary actress on stage and screen. Her parents met at drama school, though she moved across the world to carve out her niche.
From Seoul to Sydney
Yerin moved to Sydney alone, at just 15 years, to join the Kaywone High School of Arts. She later polished her skills to join NIDA in Australia, the institute that trained actresses like Cate Blanchett.
She has always been a "star"
Even before becoming a member of the ton, Yerin proved her versatility at Sydney Theatre Company's production, Lord of the Flies, and on the London stage in The Maids at the Donmar Warehouse.
An incredible acting range
You might recognise her as the rebel Kwan Ha from the sci-fi series Halo, or from the Reef Break, Dune: The Prophecy and The Survivors. From space age combats to Regency Ballrooms, her career seems to come to a full circle.