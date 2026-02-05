Netflix India Slate 2026: Shows and films we think you can't miss

Dharitri Ganguly
Family business | Drama
What makes this Hansal Mehta show a must-watch is definitely the ensemble cast, headlined by Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Anil as a visionary billionaire grooms Vijay, a rising tycoon to take over the reins of the conglomerate as his successor, only to fire the latter to take back the throne. What happens when the ousted successor strikes back?
Legacy | Family Gangster Drama
R Madhavan is all ready to prove his versatility yet again. Starring Abhishek Banerjee, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah alongside, the Charukesh Sekar show sees Periyavar, an ageing gangster, fighting to save his Empire, family and most importantly — his Legacy, after getting faced with a prophecy of downfall and an inevitable siege.
Operation Safed Sagar | Military & War Drama
The Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain starrer Operation Safed Sagar is about the iconic Indian Air Force mission that defied impossible odds to become the world’s highest air operation.
Super Subbu | Comedy of Errors, Drama
A Teaching sex education in a remote Indian village? Well that definitely brings in elements of comedy. The Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma show sees an unlucky teacher, desperate to escape his dad's tyranny, gets stuck teaching sex education in a remote and virile village! The hilarious twist? He's a virgin himself!
Talaash-A Mother’s Search | Mystery-Thriller
This show, that marks the web debut of Parineeti Chopra, also sees actors like Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas. Tormented by yearly snapshots of her abducted child, a desperate mother discovers that the truth she’s been hunting for nine years isn't in a far-off place—it’s buried deep within the secrets of those she trusts most.
Hum Hindustani | Drama
Saif Ali Khan finally makes his OTT debut. This film also marks Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty’s debut in the Hindi film industry. In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation’s very first democratic election. This Rahul Dholakia film, also starring actors like Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika, is inspired by true events.
Ghooskhor Pandat | Thriller
A Manoj Bajpayee film makes it a must watch anyway, and in this one, the storyline also looks different. A bad cop, Ajay Dikshit, aka Pandat, plans an eventful and money-making night, but is disrupted as he finds himself in the midst of a global conspiracy, trying to unravel the identity of a badly injured girl thrown out of a moving car in the heart of Delhi, in this Ritesh Shah directorial.
Accused | Psychological drama-Thriller
Sexual misconduct by women is rarely talked about in Indian media, but this film does, and the teaser already got us excited. When a celebrated queer doctor (Konkona Sen Sharma) in London is accused of sexual misconduct, her life unravels. Now under a storm of suspicion and scrutiny, her marriage fractures and the truth blurs. Her wife (Pratibha Rannta) must decide whether to walk away — or fight for the woman the world is turning against.
Ikka| Courtroom Drama-Thriller
Both Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna step into the OTT world with this film. A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he'd notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Tilottama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh and others.
Made in Korea | Coming-of-Age-Drama
A coming-of-age drama, the story follows Shenba (Priyanka Mohan), a girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu who has always dreamed of visiting Korea. However, when she finally arrives under undesirable circumstances, she finds that life in this familiar yet alien land is far from ideal. Made in Korea is a heartwarming journey of self-discovery, resilience, and the lifelong friendships that Shenba forms along the way.