Netflix India Slate 2026: Shows and films we think you can't miss

Accused | Psychological drama-Thriller

Sexual misconduct by women is rarely talked about in Indian media, but this film does, and the teaser already got us excited. When a celebrated queer doctor (Konkona Sen Sharma) in London is accused of sexual misconduct, her life unravels. Now under a storm of suspicion and scrutiny, her marriage fractures and the truth blurs. Her wife (Pratibha Rannta) must decide whether to walk away — or fight for the woman the world is turning against.