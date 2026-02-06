5 reasons why instant noodles are not your health's best friend

Udisha
Low nutritional value
Due to high content of wheat flour, instant noodles do not have any healthy or nutritional properties, which bring down the quality of diet. Consuming it regularly can cause loss of nutrition to the body.
Harmful preservatives
Flavour enhancers such as MSG and other additives and preservatives fill up instant noodles which lead to health issues such as nausea and even nerve damage.
High sodium
Instant noodles are loaded with sodium, with a single packet containing from around 850 mg to over 1700 mg of sodium. High sodium content leads to high blood pressure and damages the heart and kidney.
Lacking in fiber
Instant noodles are very low in vitamins, minerals and fiber which disrupts the digestive process and leads to issues such as constipation and gut problems.
Unhealthy fats
Instant noodles are usually deep fried and loaded with high amounts of saturated fats which increases bad cholesterol levels, leading to heart diseases.