What is sufi kathak? 4 things you should know

Udisha
A modern fusion
Sufi Kathak, as the name suggests, is a contemporary form of dance that brings together the popular Indian classical dance form, Kathak and the philosophy of Sufi spiritualism.
Who created the form?
The form was conceptualised and created by dancer Manjari Chaturvedi and was formally launched in 1998. It broke away from the traditional form and ideated on modern philosophies.
The philosophy
Sufi Kathak talks about nirgun bhram or formless devotion, instead of celebrating the many forms of Hindu gods. Inspired from Sufism and Sufi poetry known as Kalam popularised my Rumi, Baba Bulleh Shah and more, it talks about selfless devotion and spiritual love.
How is it different?
The dance form also combines the movements of traditional kathak and sufi dance such as the the spinning or chakkars. The attire of the dancer is also simple and monochrome as the dance transcends to a spiritual level and the purpose moves beyond entertainment.